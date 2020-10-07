1/1
Donald Grosenbach
Cold Spring - Donald Edward Grosenbach, 90, of Cold Spring, passed away on Tuesday, October 6th at his residence. He was a retired Insurance Underwriter with Ohio Casualty and a proud Air Force Veteran of the Korean Conflict (1951-54). Don was an active member of the First Baptist Church, Newport as well as the Campbell County Public Library for 16 years as President and Treasurer. He was involved with the Toastmasters, and he also served as a Kentucky Colonel, on the Historical Society of KY and volunteered at the Baptist Convelescent Center, Newport. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur & Blanche Grosenbach loving wife, Mary Elizabeth Grosenbach (nee. Reis) and sister, Audrey Racel. Don is survived by his daughters, Barbara (Joe) Gateley & Jennifer (Mike) Laytart; grandchildren, Kirk (Erin) & Troy Laytart and Rachel Gateley; great grandchild, Corinne Laytart. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., Sunday, October 11th at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. The Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, October 12th at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas with the interment to follow at Alexandria Cemetery, Alexandria. Guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing standards.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 801 York St., Newport, KY 41071, American Heart Association, 5211 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227 or the DAV, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2020.
