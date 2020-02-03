Resources
Green Township - Beloved husband of Beverly for 56 years. Father of five children: Edward, Karen, Thomas, Andrew, and Matthew. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Brother of Diane, Gary, and Julie. "Don" passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 29th, 2020, at the age of 77 years. A Christian memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8th, at 4:00 pm, at Vineyard Northwest, in Colerain Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Teen Challenge Cincinnati.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
