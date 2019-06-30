Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Anderson Twsp. - Donald H. Ross beloved husband of Betsy Novak-Ross (nee Solon) and the late Marilyn Ross (Seymour), devoted father of Roxanne and Karl Ross, dear step-father of Christopher (Robin) Novak, Pamela Roeper, Matthew (Micki) Novak, Sally (Andy) Grigg and Scott (Tana) Novak, also survived by 18 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. June 27, 2019. Age 92 yrs. Resident of Anderson Township. Memorial Service at T.P. White and Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt Washington on Wednesday July 3, at 2 PM. Friends may visit on Wednesday from 1-2 PM. Memorials to .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 30, 2019
