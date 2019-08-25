|
DONALD H. RUTER
Reading - Donald H. "Don". Beloved husband of Juanita M. "Kelly" Ruter. Loving Dad of Vickie (Joe) Prescott, Mark Rohrig and the late Walter Rohrig. Survived by 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Brother-in-law of Larry, Joyce, Rick, Tim and the late Joe. Passed away Thursday August 22, 2019, age 88. Visitation Tuesday Aug. 27, from 9:00AM until Funeral Service at 11:00AM both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice or the . www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2019