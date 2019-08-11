|
|
Donald Hansen
Cincinnati - Hansen, Donald C., age 76, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on August 5, 2019. He was born in Gary, Indiana on October 28, 1942 to the late George and Lorene Hansen (nee VanAken).Don was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Hansen. If Don didn't take your money playing golf, gin rummy, pull your leg, or make you laugh until you cried, then you never met Don Hansen! Don is survived by his beloved wife of 13 years, Cissy Hansen (nee Waldron, nee Seibel); brother-in-law, Honorable Tom Waldron (wife Barbara); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, clients, and friends. He is also survived by son, Doug (wife Kelly); daughter, Debbie Clark (husband Jeff); daughter, Kelly Chamberlain (nee Seibel, husband Brent); former wife, Sharon Brown (nee Livingston); and grandchildren, Andrew and Alicia Hansen, Julia Hext, and Ava, Emersyn and Addison Chamberlain. Visitation will be held from 4pm until the time of service at 7pm on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home - West Side Chapel, 3300 Parkcrest Ln. Cincinnati, 45211. Donations may be made in memory of Don to St. Jude Church, 5924 Bridgetown Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45248-3108; or the Miamisburg High School (OH) Athletic Department. Condolences may be left for the family at www.NewcomerCincinnati.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019