Services
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
835 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8093
Newport - Donald Harry Manning, 92, of Newport, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 23, 2019. He ran Manning's Bottle House for 20 years in Newport and then worked as an electrician for his brother, Bob, at Arc Electric until his retirement. Donald was an active member of Holy Spirit Parish and was a US Army Veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou (nee Gilb) Manning, sons, Gary Manning and Dan (Paula) Manning, grandson, Brian Combs, granddaughter, Kelly Manning, son-in-law, Gary Watson, brothers, Robert Manning, Jack Manning, and Bill Manning, sister, Ruth Murphy and parents, Arthur and Bertha (nee Griesinger) Manning. Donald is survived by his devoted children, Steve Manning, Lou Ann (Gene) Combs, Donna (Mike) Schuster, Ralph (Yvonne) Manning, Ray Manning, Mary Pangallo, Carol Watson, Marc Manning, Amy (Joe) Kuntz, Dale (Kathy) Manning, Sharon (Doug) Beagle and Mike (Susan) Manning, 38 Grandchildren, 50 Great-Grandchildren, 14 Great Great Grandchildren, sister, Marie Froendhoff, sisters-in-law, Ethel Hitch and Marge Gilb. Memorial Visitation at Holy Spirit Parish, 825 Washington Ave., on Monday (Dec. 30) from 10:00 am until Memorial Mass at 12:00 pm with Msgr. William Cleves officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Ft. Thomas, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 24 to Dec. 28, 2019
