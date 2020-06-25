Donald J. Breaker
Son of the late Harry A. and Frieda V. (Holtgrefe) Breaker died peacefully in his home in Venice Florida, May 18, 2020, age of 82. A Graduate of Elder HS and St. Mary's Seminary, he was Ordained in 1964 & served as a Parish Priest, School Teacher & Hospital Chaplain in Cinti, Ohio 22 years. Then as an Army Chaplain for 21 years, Don served two tours in Kuwait in The First Gulf War, was stationed in Germany, Belgium and state-side and achieved the rank of LTC. Don was the Loving Brother of Harry E. (Shirley) Breaker, Joan Breaker and Carol (Owen) McCann and a doting Uncle to Mark (Diane) Breaker, Tammy (Joe) Bowling, Leslie Haney, Karen(David) Boles, John (Arlene), Jeff (Joe), Dennis and Victoria McCann. He had 11 great-nieces & nephews and many great-great. A Graveside Service will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery later this Summer.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
