Services
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael
11144 Spinner Ave
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Donald J. Burwinkel Obituary
Donald J. Burwinkel

Cincinnati - Beloved husband for 50 years of Pat Burwinkel (nee Hase). Loving father of Doug (Casey) Burwinkel, Kathy (John) Mercurio, and Greg (Alison) Burwinkel. Dear grandfather of Connor and Ella Burwinkel; Kevin, David, Laura, Eric, and Steven Mercurio; Eva, Gabe, and Nori Burwinkel. Brother of Dave (Carolyn) Burwinkel, Dick (Brenda) Burwinkel, Doris (Jerry) Knecht, and Debra (Jeff) Rohrer. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 17, at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd., West Chester, OH 45069, from 6-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, June 18, at St. Michael, 11144 Spinner Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45241. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Rita's and Catholics United for the Poor.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 16, 2019
