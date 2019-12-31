Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Clayton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald J. Clayton

Add a Memory
Donald J. Clayton Obituary
Donald J. Clayton

Cincinnati - Loving husband of June (nee Rennegarbe) for 67 years. Proud father of Barbara (Mose) Demasi, Christy (Robert) Prasse and the late Kathy Clayton. Grampa of Jessica (Adam) Eckerle, Clay and Hannah Prasse, Abby (Drew) Thieken and Mose Demasi, Jr. Great grampa to Trenton Walker and Jaxtyn Thieken. Brother of the late Robert Clayton. Don had a great sense of humor that was enjoyed by everyone who knew him. He passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, at the age of 87. We would like you to share your memories of Don with June and her family at an informal gathering Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 1-3 p.m. at Mt. Airy School, 5730 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45239. Memorials may be made to or . Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -