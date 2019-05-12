|
|
Donald J. Day
Delhi - beloved husband and soulmate of 48 years to Janet Kallmeyer Day, loving father of Joanna Day, Julie (Dre`) Smith of Florida and the late Jim and Anthony Day, dear grandfather of Adrian and Azure, dear brother of Dan (Mary Jo) Day of Indiana, beloved son of the late Daniel and Margaret Day, uncle of many nieces and nephews, life long friend of Marty Steinbach. Don was a decorated Marine Corps Veteran in the Vietnam War. Passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Age71. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 15th at St. Dominic Church (Gathering Space) from 9AM until time of funeral mass 10AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Dominic Church-St. Vincent DePaul Society. On line condolences/cards may be made or sent to www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 12 to May 22, 2019