Donald J. Gauldin
Donald J. Gauldin

Newport - Donald J. Gauldin, son of the late Frank Madison and Elsie (Ponchot) Gauldin, Died October 23, 2020. Brother to the late Elden Frank, David Luther, Florence Mae, Elizabeth Marie, Virginia Rose Rice, Frances Irene Isaacs and Franklin Ray Gauldin. Uncle to Shirley Ann Reinersman and other nephews and nieces. A member of the Living Hope Baptist Church (formerly Highland Ave. Baptist Tabernacle Church, 1080 Highland Ave., Ft. Thomas). His work helped him to meet all types of people as a nurse's aide. He was a member of the campbell and clermont counties genealogical society. Friends will be received Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, Kentucky from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with the service to follow at 7:00 pm. Burial Wednesday, 10:00 am at the Tate Township Cemetery, Bethel, Ohio. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Memorials are requested to the Living Hope Baptist Church, 1080 Highland Ave., Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075 or to the charity of choice. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for Donald and his family.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
