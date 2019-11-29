|
Donald J. McLaughlin "Don"
Anderson Twp - Donald J. McLaughlin "Don" was born in Jersey City, New Jersey in 1929. Age 90 years. Died Nov. 25, 2019. Residence Anderson Twp. Husband of the late Janet E. McLaughlin (nee Turner), beloved father of Bob (Jennifer) and Bill (Margaret) McLaughlin, and Laurie (Don) Flanagan, brother of the late Diane Hale, dear grandfather of Kevin, Meghan, Ryan (Susan), Connor, Colin, and Erin, great-grandfather of Alaina. He received his BA in Business from Michigan State University in 1952. Don is a Korean War Veteran and served with the Army regular and reserve forces for 23 years, attaining the rank of Lt. Colonel. He retired from Procter & Gamble after 35 years. Service at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church 8101 Beechmont Ave. Anderson Twp. on Sat. Dec. 7, at 11 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Sat. from 10-11 AM. Memorials to the or St. Timothy's Episcopal Church. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019