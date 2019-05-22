|
Donald "D.R." Jones
Independence - Donald "D.R." Jones, 70, of Independence, passed away at St Elizabeth Healthcare, Edgewood on May 20, 2019. He was born on December 10, 1948 to the late Donald R. and Betty (Dorman) Jones. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. On June 6, 1970, Don married Bonnie Cayton and she survives. Don loved spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed swimming and loved the beach. He was an avid UK basketball fan. Don coached soccer for the ISC where he had an enormous influence on the players. Many of the players speak of the role he played in their lives as a father figure, and the positive influence he had on them. Don will be sadly missed.
In addition to his wife of almost 49 years, Don is survived by his children Dustin (Jennifer) Jones, Melanie (William) Stewart and Megan Stamer; brother Oral Jones; sister Sara Gregory; grandchildren Chase Cruz, Brayden Stewart, Aubrey Jones and Emery Stamer; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Friday, May 24 from 1pm until time of service at 4pm. Pastor Matthew Voyer will officiate. To leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 22 to May 23, 2019