Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald "D.r." Jones


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Donald "D.r." Jones Obituary
Donald "D.R." Jones

Independence - Donald "D.R." Jones, 70, of Independence, passed away at St Elizabeth Healthcare, Edgewood on May 20, 2019. He was born on December 10, 1948 to the late Donald R. and Betty (Dorman) Jones. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. On June 6, 1970, Don married Bonnie Cayton and she survives. Don loved spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed swimming and loved the beach. He was an avid UK basketball fan. Don coached soccer for the ISC where he had an enormous influence on the players. Many of the players speak of the role he played in their lives as a father figure, and the positive influence he had on them. Don will be sadly missed.

In addition to his wife of almost 49 years, Don is survived by his children Dustin (Jennifer) Jones, Melanie (William) Stewart and Megan Stamer; brother Oral Jones; sister Sara Gregory; grandchildren Chase Cruz, Brayden Stewart, Aubrey Jones and Emery Stamer; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Friday, May 24 from 1pm until time of service at 4pm. Pastor Matthew Voyer will officiate. To leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 22 to May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now