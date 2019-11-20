|
|
Donald "Baldy" Koors
Florence - "Baldy" Donald Koors, 92, of Florence, KY passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Born to the late Robert and Lillian Koors.
Baldy enjoyed playing sports. He was in the Semi Pro Football League and enjoyed playing fast pitch softball and boxing. Baldy was inducted into the NKY Sports Hall of Fame and enjoyed "scalping tickets" to sporting events. He loved to travel, jumping trains until he married Norma Koors who preceded him in death in 2018.
Baldy is survived by his children Don B. Koors (Trudy Noble), Mark Koors (Steve Koors) and Tara Koors; grandchildren Donny Koors, Tammy Gemmer and Desiree Hensley; great grandchildren Shawn, Cody, Hannah, Ryder, Dixie, Brilynn, Kole, Peyton, Jesse, and Jaxon; brother Jimmy Koors; many extended family members and friends.
Donald is also preceded in death by his brothers Robert Koors Jr., Jack Koors and Ralph "Pud" Koors. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences. Memorial contributions suggested to the Salvation Army.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, 2019