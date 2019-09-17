Services
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-2911
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
Donald L. Chilton


1938 - 2019
Donald L. Chilton

Cincinnati - Marine Veteran - Donald L. Chilton, born August 23, 1938, passed away September 13, 2019.

The family of Donald will be receiving friends for a visitation at Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason (400 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040) on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM with a funeral service to follow beginning Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at shortenandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 17, 2019
