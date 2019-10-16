|
Donald L. Muirheid Jr.
Donald L. "Don" Muirheid Jr., 68, passed away Tuesday October 15, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family. Don established DLM Communications in 1981 and was currently serving as Vice President. He was very involved at First Church of Christ in Burlington as well as other organizations including Kentucky Cobra Club, Aubrey Rose Foundation, Northern Kentucky Emmaus and the Community Dinner for Madison Ave Church in Covington. Preceded in death by his parents Donald and Betty Muirheid and father and mother in-law Ken and Joann Lenhof. Survivors include his wife Vickie Lenhof-Muirheid, son Jeremy Osborne, son Donnie (Shannon) Muirheid III, daughter Susan (Matt) Grubbs, fur-children Shelby and Stetson, brother Ronald (Lauri) Muirheid, brother Robert (Anna) Muirheid, and sister Beth (Ken) Burg. Also surviving are grandchildren Brandon Osborne, Blake Osborne, Luke Muirheid and Theo Grubbs. Visitation will be held Saturday October 19, 2019 from 10am to 12pm with services to follow at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger. Burial will be held at Highland Cemetery in Ft Mitchell. Memorials can be made to the Aubrey Rose Foundation 3862 Race Rd Cincinnati, OH 45211 or Christ Hospital Cancer Research Center 2139 Auburn Ave Level-D, Cincinnati, OH 45219. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019