Donald Lee Griffith

Donald Lee Griffith Obituary
Hamilton - Donald Lee Griffith, 82 years of age, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Donald was born in Robbins, Tennessee to his late parents, Mitchell Griffith and Carrie Hamby Griffith. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Lonzie Griffith; sister, Jean Dickey; and nephew, Wayne Terrell. Left to mourn Donald's passing are his loving wife, Constance Lane Griffith; daughter, Ellen Paige Traynor-Welsh; grandsons, Brian Patrick Traynor and Austin Tyler Traynor; sisters, Maxie Overton, Maura Ellis, Claudia Gore, Zelma Tate, Lola Terrell, Margie Williams, and Bonnie Lawson; loving extended family, Ralph J. Frey, Deborah Cantwell, Cynthia Aracri, Elizabeth Frey, and Melissa Stoppel; as well as extended grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great, great-grandchildren. He will also be missed by his nephews, Leslie, Charles, and Larry Overton, Jimmy Ellis, Michael Williams, and Todd Terrell; and nieces, Shirley Windhegler, Glenna Spradlin, Sandra Jones, Charma Zuher, Michele Williams, Bridget Szanto, and Krystle Duncan. Donald received his Bachelor's degree from Tennessee Tech and his Master's degree from Xavier University, preparing him for his career as an educator with Cincinnati Public Schools. He taught science at Gamble Junior High School, CAPE High School, and Schwab Middle School. Donald enjoyed bowling, playing cards, and sports, particularly his Tennessee Vols. Donald will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor. Donald's family would like to thank VITAS Cincinnati for the outstanding care they took of him in his final days. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Cincinnati, Ohio. Family and friends will gather at Cock and Bull Glendale, 275 E. Sharon Road, Glendale, Ohio 45246 to continue to celebrate Donald's life immediately following the burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to: VITAS Cincinnati, 255 East Fifth Street, Suite 1200, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202 or , 644 Linn Street, Unit 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
