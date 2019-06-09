Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
(513) 681-7526
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
View Map
Cincinnati - Donald Lee Haas, beloved husband of the late Dorothy Jean Haas (née Krenek). Loving father of Robert (Steve) Haas of Columbus and Thomas (Karen) Haas of Cincinnati. Cherished grandfather of Rebecca Haas (Tony) Winslow and Andrew Thomas Haas. A great-grandson, Timothy James Winslow. Dear brother of Robert Haas. Preceded in death by 3 siblings and 2 who died in infancy. Survived by many dear friends and family. He served honorably in the Army's 101st and 82nd Airborne during WWII. Don took great pride in his work at AVCO, Mosler Safe Co., and General Electric. Celebration of Life 10AM, Friday, June 21, 2019 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246. Memorial Service to follow at 11AM at the funeral home. Inurnment at Oak Hill Cemetery. Reception to follow at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to a .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 9, 2019
