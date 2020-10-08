Donald Lee Hatcher



A shining, vibrant example of the Greatest Generation and a Marine veteran of WWll, Donald Lee Hatcher died suddenly "still standing" at the age of 98 on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Don is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Mary Louise Hatcher, his children Paula (Bill) Cordes, Jan Hatcher, Steve (Kiki) Hatcher. He was preceded in death by cherished son, Bruce (Kip) Hatcher. He also leaves his beloved grandchildren Ryan Keiser, Steve Wolterman, Jess Jackson, Katy Cordes Byrne, William Cordes, Andrew Hatcher, Jaimie Steinher, Sarah Hatcher, Sam Steinher, Nathan Hatcher and 12 beautiful great grandchildren.



Born Dec. 2, 1921, Don was only 3 years old when his father died leaving behind Don, his younger sister and widowed mother. He became a self-made man who navigated life with skills and values he adopted while honing a work ethic during childhood. He earned the best paper route and worked countless jobs to aid his mother and sister and pay for the college degree OSU awarded him shortly after he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps during his senior year. Don earned the rank of Captain after following the first offensive on Iwo Jima and serving on Guam.



Following the war, a friend fixed Don up on a blind date with a sorority sister, Mary Louise Nagle, who was forever after the love of his life. They married 3 months later, raised 4 children, and celebrated 74 years of married life. Don grew a successful business and formed his own company, Hatcher Store Design, in 1969. He retained customers throughout the years, designing his last major pharmacy while in his late 80s.



Don and Mary shared a love of golf and bridge and decades of enjoyment at Coldstream Country Club and during their annual trips to HIlton Head and Vero Beach. Don took pride in his 4 hole-in-ones, the last one occurring in his 70s.



Don loved God, his family, his country, Mary's wonderful cooking, fishing, books, weekend trips to visit relatives, popcorn, and teaching his children 'killer' games of ping pong, pool, shuffle board, and gin rummy. He was a faithful servant and member of Anderson Hills United Methodist Church where he attended Bible study and worked as a member of the men's ARM; he also was an usher and greeter, toiled in the soil of the church garden, and in retirement, volunteered weekly to pick up any trash on the church grounds. Don was staunchly himself with ready advice, an incredible work ethic he passed on, a positive outlook, and a fierce independence that remained until his last moment on earth.



A memorial service is planned for a later date.









