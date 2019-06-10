|
|
Donald Lee Schewene
Latonia - Donald Lee Schewene, 68, passed away at his residence in Latonia, KY on Saturday, June 8, 2019. He was a retired carpenter, a member of Holy Cross Parish in Latonia, KY, a 1969 graduate of Holmes High School and he enjoyed playing the guitar. Donald was preceded in death by his parents: Louis and Ruby Schewene and a brother: Robert Schewene. He is survived by his sisters: Sylvia Schewene and Alice Schewene and brothers: Charles Schewene, Paul (the late: Joyce) Schewene, Phillip Schewene, Clifford (Darlene) Schewene and Louis Schewene. Funeral services for Donald will be private. Interment will be in Mother of God Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 10 to June 11, 2019