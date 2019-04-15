Services
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Lewis

Obituary Condolences

Donald Lewis Obituary
Donald Lewis

Bellevue - Donald Eugene Lewis, 67, of Bellevue, KY passed away on April 11, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. He worked as a machine operator for Aristech Acrylics. He was born to Robert E. Lewis and Dorothy Robinson Lewis who preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his brothers Bobby and Harold Lewis. He is survived by his wife; Jacqueline Lewis. Sons; Michael Lewis and Shane (Megan) Lewis. Daughters; Traci Lewis, Keli Creekmore and Julie (Joel) Widener. Brothers; Gary (Janet) Lewis, Perry (Barbara) Lewis and Dave Lewis. Sisters; Nancy Wainscott and Shirley (Roy) Osborne. Along with 13 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Cooper Funeral Home from 10am-1pm. Service will begin at 1pm. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now