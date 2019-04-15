|
Donald Lewis
Bellevue - Donald Eugene Lewis, 67, of Bellevue, KY passed away on April 11, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. He worked as a machine operator for Aristech Acrylics. He was born to Robert E. Lewis and Dorothy Robinson Lewis who preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his brothers Bobby and Harold Lewis. He is survived by his wife; Jacqueline Lewis. Sons; Michael Lewis and Shane (Megan) Lewis. Daughters; Traci Lewis, Keli Creekmore and Julie (Joel) Widener. Brothers; Gary (Janet) Lewis, Perry (Barbara) Lewis and Dave Lewis. Sisters; Nancy Wainscott and Shirley (Roy) Osborne. Along with 13 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Cooper Funeral Home from 10am-1pm. Service will begin at 1pm. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 15, 2019