Services
Newcomer Northern Kentucky Chapel
4350 Dixie Hwy
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 878-1777
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Mains
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Mains

Obituary Condolences

Donald Mains Obituary
Donald Mains

Petersburg - Donald K Mains, 79 of Petersburg, KY passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at St Elizabeth Edgewood. He retired from the trucking industry as a dockworker and driver for over 30 years. He enjoyed working outdoors and working on cars. He liked watching the Cincinnati Bengals and UK basketball. Donald was preceded in death by his parents Bennie and Alma Mains of Bracken County; Brothers James, Richard, Larry, Kenny, Robert, Roy and Harold; sisters Marcella and Illene. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years Paula Strong Mains; Sister Lois Coldiron; Son Ricky Mains; daughter Rhonda Merz; Stepdaughter Lisa Besecker and 5 grandchildren Macey, Skyler, Curtis, Ashley and Shelby. There will be not services per his request, he chose to be cremated. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.NewcomerCincinnati.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now