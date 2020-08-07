1/1
Donald Mergard
Park Hills - Donald Herman Mergard, age 90, of Park Hills, KY passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020. He was the owner of Mergards Bowling, and Mergards Motorsports, Don bravely served our country as a member of the United States Navy during WWII. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Marie Mergard; children, Terri Smith (Brad), Herman Mergard (the late Wanda), Tony Mergard (Sandy), Cheryl Mergard, Charles Fredrick Mergard and Donnie Mergard; grandchildren, Willie, Rudy and Jake Mergard, Courtney Arnold (Sean), Travis, Ciara, Anna Marie, Kennedy and Emma Mergard, Courtney, Brittney and Ben Smith, Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Mergard, Ellie, Emery, Edison and Everett Arnold, Isiah Jones. Don was preceded in death by his son, Pete Mergard and grandson, Josh Mergard. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017) from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The funeral service will be held privately for the family. Interment will take place after at Spring Grove Cemetery (Cincinnati, OH). Guests are welcome at the visitation and it is strongly advised they follow all COVID-19 safety protocols. Online condolences can be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
