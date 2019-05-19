Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Homes-Hamilton
3950 Pleasant
Hamilton, OH 45015
513-863-7077
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Homes-Hamilton
3950 Pleasant
Hamilton, OH 45015
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Paul R. Young Funeral Homes-Hamilton
3950 Pleasant
Hamilton, OH 45015
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
1:45 PM
Dayton National Cemetery
Dayton, OH
View Map
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Becky Abbott for 37 years. Loving father of Paul (Kim) Stelmack, Jeffrey and Gregory Abbott. Cherished grandfather of Allison (Satya) Ghanta, Jeremy Abbott, Carley Stelmack, Maci Stelmack, Lindsay Abbott and Emma Stelmack. Dear brother of Donna Marque and the late Julius "Sonny" Abbott and Patricia Darnell. Donald passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the age of 69 years. Bubba was a life member of VFW Post #1069 and the Cooties. He was dedicated to the Masonic Lodge of Norwood, Scottish Rites of Cincinnati and the Shriners. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 21,2019 from 5-7pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45015. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11:30am at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Dayton National Cemetery on Wednesday at 1:45pm. Memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post #1069. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 19, 2019
