Covington - Donald O. Nussbaum, 82, of Covington passed away Thursday morning at his home surrounded by his family. Don was born a son of the late Henry Joseph and Goldie Wilson Nussbaum. Preceding him in death along with his parents was a daughter, Donna Rae Nussbaum; 2 grandchildren; brothers, David and William Nussbaum and a sister, Dorene Nussbaum Beal. Don served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean War; an avid fisherman and Owner of Don's Bait Shop; member of the Bass Busters Fishing Club, Covington for 20 years and he enjoyed feeding the wild birds and watching them from a chair on the back porch. Surviving is his wife of 64 years, Elizabeth Roberts Nussbaum; sons, Donald (Karen) Nussbaum, Michael (Judi) Nussbaum, daughter, Beverly Nussbaum (Don) Allen; 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; siblings, Henry Joseph Nussbaum, Carol (Morris) Misry, Mary (Mike) Griffin, Raymond (Phyllis) Nussbaum and Goldie Nussbaum. Due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Covington is serving the family. Memorial contributions are suggested to: American Lung Association, 4050 Executive Park Drive, Suite # 402, Cincinnati, OH 45241. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com








