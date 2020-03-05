|
|
Donald P. Bake
Mason - Donald P. Bake transitioned to eternal life on March 3, 2020 at the age of 77. Donald is survived by his children Terry Bake (Tammy), Timothy A. Bake (Jenna), Tammy Ziegler, Tabetha Sebastianelli (Jeffry) and Troy Bake (Heather); mother of his children Phyllis Bake; long time companion Francis Short; sister Jean Coulter; 12 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 2pm at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 2299 University Blvd. Hamilton, OH. The family will receive friends from 1pm until time of service. In lieu of flowers donations should be made to Hospice of Southwest Ohio.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 15, 2020