Donald P. Frueauff
Anderson Twp. - Donald P. Frueauff, age 92 of Anderson Twp., died July 23, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Barbara J. Frueauff (nee Hilling), devoted father of Dave (Terri) Frueauff and Sue (Dave) Price, loving grandfather of Melanie (Matt) Pliskin, Lauren (Jimmy) Lauzau, and Kaitlin (Matt) Budke, and caring great-grandfather of Abby and Zach Lauzau and Simon Pliskin. Funeral service will be held at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Saturday, July 27th at 12 pm. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 to 11:30 am. Oakley Lodge #668 F. & A.M and Scottish Rite Services will be performed Saturday at 11:30 am. If desired, memorials may be directed to the .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 25, 2019