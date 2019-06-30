Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Donald P. Thacker


1952 - 2019
Donald P. Thacker Obituary
Donald P. Thacker

Florence - Donald P. Thacker, 66, of Florence, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. He served in the U.S. Navy and retired, after 38 years, from General Electric. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Nancy (nee: Bender) Thacker; sons, Donald P. Thacker, II, Robert J. (Heather) Thacker, Steven J. (Alicia) Thacker, Gary M. (Jessica) Thacker and Ed (Carla) Jones; 20 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; brother, Jim (Donna) Thacker; sisters, Cindy Rhodes and Muff (Ron) Hengehold. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 1 from 5-8 PM at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence. Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 2 at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation 1250 4th Street Santa Monica, CA 90401 (cure.pcf.org). Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 30, 2019
