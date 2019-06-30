|
Donald P. Thacker
Florence - Donald P. Thacker, 66, of Florence, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. He served in the U.S. Navy and retired, after 38 years, from General Electric. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Nancy (nee: Bender) Thacker; sons, Donald P. Thacker, II, Robert J. (Heather) Thacker, Steven J. (Alicia) Thacker, Gary M. (Jessica) Thacker and Ed (Carla) Jones; 20 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; brother, Jim (Donna) Thacker; sisters, Cindy Rhodes and Muff (Ron) Hengehold. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 1 from 5-8 PM at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence. Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 2 at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation 1250 4th Street Santa Monica, CA 90401 (cure.pcf.org). Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 30, 2019