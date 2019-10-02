|
Donald Post Lincoln, Jr.
Akron - 92, devoted follower of Jesus Christ, joined the Church Triumphant on September 29, 2019, one year to the day after his beloved wife Carolyn Hope Davis Lincoln. He was the father of Amy Lincoln Giust, Donald Davis Lincoln (Linda), and Nancy Lincoln Schrader (Bill); grandfather of Ben, Sarah Hope, Kate, Andrew, Laura, Beth and Emily; and great-grandfather to Isaiah, Olivia, Austen, and Reagan. He is survived by his sister Janet Lincoln Piersma, and many nieces and nephews. He spent his career at Procter & Gamble and was known for his wise counsel, common sense, kind spirit, and the integrity of his word. He served the Presbyterian Church (USA) as an elder at every level; traveled the world with his wife; rejoiced in friends, music, mountains, birds and working with wood. Don was a veteran of the United States Navy. A memorial service will be at the church where he was a member for 67 years - Northminster Presbyterian Church, 703 Compton Road, Cincinnati, OH on Friday October 4, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Family will greet friends at 2:00pm at the church. Memorials may be sent to Northminster Presbyterian Church. www.vittstermeranderson.com
