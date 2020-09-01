1/1
Donald R. Hyden
Donald R. Hyden

Covington - Hyden, Donald R.,83 of Covington, KY. passed away on August 30, 2020. Donald was a self employed Book Keeper, he also loved to golf and travel, especially traveling out west. He is preceded by his Parents; William and Ethel Hyden, Son; Bobby Lee Hyden, Daughter; Diana L. Hyden Behler, Brother; Dick Hyden. Donald is survived by his Wife; Carolyn Chapman, Sons; Donald R. Hyden Jr., Matthew(Jennifer)Hyden, Daughter; Sheri Ann Hyden, Brothers; Tommy Hyden, Jimmy Hyden, Jerry Hyden, Gary Hyden, Grandchildren; Zoe, Danielle, Rachel, Jessica, Evelyn, Johnathan, Douglas and Julia. Visitation will be from 10:00am-1:00pm on Thursday September 3, 2020 at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere. Service will follow at 1:00pm. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home
SEP
3
Service
01:00 PM
Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home
