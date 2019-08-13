Services
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum (Section 22)
1401 S. Woodside Blvd
Middletown, OH
View Map
Donald R. Lang


1929 - 2019
Donald R. Lang Obituary
Donald R. Lang

Middletown, Ohio - Donald R. Lang, 90, of Middletown, died on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. He was born on January 31, 1929 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Don earned his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Wisconsin and had worked as a Medical Supply Representative. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Don is survived by his two sons, Dr. Steven (Carol) Lang & Ken (Madelyn) Lang; and three grandchildren, Ava, Colin & Rachel Lang. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Lang; parents; brother, Richard Lang; and sister, Bernice Lang. Graveside Service will be Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:00 am at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum (Section 22),1401 S. Woodside Blvd, Middletown, with Pastor Wes Duff officiating. Military honors will be presented. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr.Middletown, OH 45005 -OR- Breiel Church, 2000 North Breiel Blvd, Middletown, OH 45042. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 13, 2019
