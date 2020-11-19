Donald Ray Conley
Donald Ray Conley, age 87 and formerly of Northern Kentucky passed away November 17, 2020 in McKinney, Texas. Donald was born January 2, 1933 in Owenton, KY to Herschel Conley and Mildred Souder Conley. Donald is a U.S. Navy Veteran, having served during the Korean War and he was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. His hobbies included bowling and golf. He will be remembered for his friendly nature and generous spirit. Donald is a retired Meat Packer and is survived by his Wife Joan Bennett Conley to whom he was married on July 20, 1957. He is also survived by Son and Daughter-In-Law Gregory and Lori Conley of McKinney, Texas, 4 Grandchildren Carissa Avant, Jenny Folsom, Caitlin Peterson, and Dan Conley and 7 Great Grandchildren. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM Monday, November 23, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 3227 Dixie Highway, Erlanger, KY 41018. Burial will follow. Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com