Donald "Don" Reynolds
1935 - 2020
Donald "Don" Reynolds

Florence - age 85, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. He was a 1953 graduate of Simon Kenton High School. Don was born on April 15,1935; the son of William and Lucy Reynolds. Don was an entrepreneur and retired after many years of self-employment in the automotive and financial industries. He was a former member of First Church of Christ in Burlington, KY and a current member of Kenta-Boo Baptist Church, Florence, KY. Don was a devoted father who taught his children to follow Jesus. Don served his country with the U.S. Army Infantry; receiving the Bronze Star Medal for his service. Don's involvement in his community was a big part of his life. He was a member of the D.A.V. and AmVets. He served with Storehouse Ministries, was a member of the Boone County Election Commission, and the American Chronic Pain Association. Don is preceded in death by his parents William and Lucy Reynolds; son William Edward Reynolds; grandchildren William Shelby Crum and Angel Marie Reynolds, brothers Wilbur, Emmett and Charles Reynolds; and sister Edith Benson. Don is survived by his son Scott (Dawn) Reynolds, daughters Kimberly (Tim) Crum, Lydia (Mark) Fogel, and Jennifer (Rick) Conley; as well as his grandchildren Alex Crum, Lauren Crum, Sela Conley, Kaylin Conley, Spencer Scharstein, Lara Reynolds, Doug Reynolds, and Sam Reynolds. Also surviving is his former wife and devoted mother of his children, Eula Bishop Reynolds and his sisters Roberta Profitt, Barbara Littell, Phyllis Johns, and Shirley Reynolds. A visitation for Don will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Highway, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will immediately follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, 205 Eibeck Ln, Williamstown, KY 41097. If not attending visitation at the funeral home, guests are asked to meet at the cemetery at 2:00 PM. Expressions of sympathy can be made in Don's name to The Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365. For directions, to order a Life Tribute DVD, or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit the tribute wall tab above. Due to the current Covid-19 state restrictions, occupancy will be limited to 50% of normal capacity while still encouraging 6 feet of social distancing and requiring the wearing of face masks.








MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
9
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, Inc.
8461 Dixie Highway
Florence, KY 41042
859-525-9009
