Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Inc
5245 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
(859) 356-9565
Donald Richard Walters

Donald Richard Walters
Donald Richard Walters

Covington - Donald Richard Walters, 92, passed away October 27, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice. A retired pipefitter for C G & E, he was preceded in death by his wife Christine in 2007.

Survivors include his sons Daniel (Marna), Darrell (Rose), and David (Connie) Walters, also 9 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

Visitation 10 AM Wednesday followed by funeral at 12 Noon Wednesday all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, 5245 Madison Pike, INDEPENDENCE. Burial Floral Hills Cemetery. Memorials to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Rd., Edgewood. For funeral home directions go to swindler-currinfh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
