|
|
Donald Roy Baker, passed away September 22, 2019, age 88. Beloved husband of the late Janet L. (nee Olson) Baker, survived by children Steve Baker (Barb), Julie Baker-Moldovan (Bruce), Pam Bloom (Bill) and Jeff Baker (Diana), 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. A native of Great Falls, Montana, he received his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Art Institute of Chicago. After a long career at Procter & Gamble, where he was Manager of Art & Package Design, he retired to enter the field of design consultancy and to devote more time to his personal pursuit of painting and drawing. His subject matter revolved around the historic west of homesteaders on the Montana frontier. He was also fascinated with nature and his life-long effort to "draw a decent tree someday." He had one-man shows in Chicago, Cincinnati, Indiana and Montana. His work was also exhibited at the Cincinnati Art Museum. In 1988 he received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Art Directors Club of Cincinnati. Services will be held at Spring Grove Norman Chapel, Wednesday, October 2 at 10:00am. Visitation will be held at Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Lookout, Tuesday, October 1 from 5:30-7:30pm. Family requests memorials be directed to the , 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, 45203. Online condolences rohdefuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019