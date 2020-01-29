|
Donald Rudler
Cincinnati - Donald Rudler passed away January 27, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband to the late Lois Rudler (Nee Wortman). Son of the late Charles and Nettie Rudler. Father of Cheryl Miller (David), Jennifer Ratterman (Richard), Julia Trentman (Steven). Beloved grandfather to Maggie Bradley (Steven), Nathan Miller (Mallory), Chad Ratterman (Carrie), Kristi Guyer (Calvin), Alex Trentman, Joseph Ratterman, Melissa Trentman and great grandfather to Camden Bradley, Caleb Bradley and Mackenzie Miller. Brother-in-law to Jack and Charlotte Evans and the late Dan and Marilyn O'Brien. Cousin to John Murphy and the late Charles Murphy and special friend to Barbara Kramer. Born in Cincinnati in 1928, graduate of the University of Cincinnati. He served in the Korean War and was awarded the United Nations Service Medal, the USA Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and many more. Retired as a Captain. In 1969 he opened his CPA practice which recently celebrated 50 years in business. He is loved and cherished by a host of family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial, Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 3450 Lumardo Ave, Cincinnati, OH, Saturday Feb. 1st at 10:30 AM, Family will greet friends 9 AM until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the Donald A. Rudler Scholarship at Thomas More University, 333 Thomas More Parkway, Crestview Hills, KY 41017. Evans Funeral Home serving the family. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020