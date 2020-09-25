Donald Schmidt
83 - Donald "Don" G. Schmidt, age 83 of Erlanger, passed away peacefully September 24, 2020. Don was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on May 25, 1937 to the late George and Helen Schmidt. He had been a longtime member of St. Henry Catholic Church and was an avid book reader. Don enjoyed playing cards and watching all sports, especially basketball. He played basketball in college at Villa Madonna. Don had a sarcastic sense of humor that will be missed. He loved his family and grandchildren dearly. Don is survived by his wife of 59 years: Joan Schmidt of Erlanger, children: Karen (Stephen) Moulton II of ID, Michael (Lisa) Schmidt of Walton, and Donna (Tony) Berling of Union, grandchildren: Stephen Moulton III, Ellyn Moulton, Haley Berling, Merik Berling, and Wesley Schmidt and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at St. Henry Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at St Henry. Entombment will be at St. John's Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Donations can be made in his name to Fairhaven Rescue Mission. Due to COVID-19, face masks are requested for services and social distancing to be maintained. Online condolences can be made at www.LinnemannFuneralHomes.com
