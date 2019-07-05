Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church
4390 Bridgetown Rd
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Stegeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Stegeman


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Donald Stegeman Obituary
Donald Stegeman

Cincinnati - DONALD FRANCIS STEGEMAN, Beloved husband of Catherine Stegeman (nee Nurre) for 31 years. Died Saturday June 29, 2019 age 84. Don was born July 19, 1934 in Dayton, KY, the second son of Walter G. and Ella (Devoto) Stegeman, and reared in Ft. Thomas. He graduated from St. Xavier High School, class of 1951, and Xavier University. Donald leaves behind his sense of humor, generosity, and memories of a life well lived as well as brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, and 42+ nieces and nephews. In addition he was "Uncle Don" to the Hengehold, Hille, and Sedler families, and dear cousin of the Devoto and Nicoletta families. Don was preceded by his parents, brother Walter G. Stegeman Jr. MD of CA, and niece Andrea. Mass of Christian burial Monday 10 am will be held at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church 4390 Bridgetown Rd, Cincinnati, OH (45211). Private burial at the convenience of the family. In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Our Daily Bread at 1730 Race St. Cincinnati, OH 45202 or s at . Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now