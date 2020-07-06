1/1
Donald Stepp
Union Twp - Donald Floyd Stepp Jr., 64, passed July 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Chrisann Stepp (nee Price); Loving father of Donald, Gregory (Malu) and Ann Oury (Nick); Grandfather of Lope; Brother of Judy Bitter, Jean Burger, Joyce Lee, Patti Stepp, Nikki Seevers and the late Sandy Lee. Don and his wife of 42 years spent their time together enjoying life. He worked at MRC Global for 44 years, retiring as a Regional Sales Vice President. Being a true Cincinnati Kid, he loved the Reds, Bengals, Skyline, Montgomery Inn and Aglamesis ice cream. He collected vintage Cincinnati neon beer signs and enjoyed classic cars. He will be missed by many. Private services with public Celebration of Life pending. Memorials to Milford Miami Ministries 844 SR 131 Milford, OH 45150. www.mmministry.org . Evans Funeral Home serving the family.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
