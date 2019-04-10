|
Donald W. Connelly Sr.
Western Hills - Donald W Connelly, beloved husband of the late Verna Brinker Connelly, loving father of Don (Cathy) Connelly, Laurie (Stan) Staiger, Jim (Courtney) Connelly and Carol (late Jim) Betz, devoted grandfather of Joe and Jennifer Connelly, Eric and Amy Staiger and Brian Betz. WWII Army veteran. Retired Cincinnati Firefighter. Died, Saturday, April 6, 2019 age 92. Visitation in St Jude Church, Bridgetown, Friday, 9:45 AM until the funeral mass at 10:30 AM. Burial to follow in New St Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the . Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 10, 2019