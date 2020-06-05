Donald W. "Don" Orcutt
Cincinnati - Donald W. "Don" Orcutt, 65, of Cincinnati, OH passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was a US Navy Veteran, a customer service representative with the Johnstone Company and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Don enjoyed horse racing, going to casinos, playing the lottery and bingo. He was preceded in death by his father: Ernie Orcutt and brother: Joseph E. Orcutt. Don is survived by his mother: Alma Faye Orcutt; companion: Peggy Ray; aunts: Louetta Oldigies and Alma Hamilton and several cousins. Services will be private. Interment will be in Peach Grove Cemetery in Peach Grove, KY. Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015, is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.