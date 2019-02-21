Donald W. Schneider



Crestview Hills - Donald W. Schneider, 87 years of age of Crestview Hills passed away Monday February 18, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY with his loving family by his side. Don was the loving husband of Anita Schneider (nee Derks). Loving father of Jeff Schneider (Autumn), Jill Flood (David), Sandy McGinnis (Joe), Ken Schneider (Jenny), Jeanne Cady (Tom), and Joy Zeck (Matt). Loving grandpa of nineteen and one great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his two brothers William and Robert Schneider. Don was an U.S. Marine who served in the Korean War, and retired from OK Trucking where he was a Terminal Manager. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 pm until 6:00pm at St. Barbara Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 6:00pm. Burial Mother of God Cemetery. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial donations to: Be Concerned 1100 W Pike Street, Covington, KY 41011 or The Parish Kitchen P.O. Box 1234 Covington, KY 41012. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com