|
|
Donald Wagner
Ft. Thomas - Donald Jerome Wagner, 94, of Fort Thomas, KY, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. Mr. Wagner was a long time parishioner at St. Therese Parish in Southgate, KY where he served as an usher and offertory collector. He was a printer with Printpack, Inc. He is a World War II veteran having served in Europe in the United States Army, 82nd Airborne Division. Mr. Wagner was a avid wood worker and wood carver. Donald was born August 8, 1924 in Cincinnati, OH to the late George Wagner and Della Belle (nee: Scott) Wagner. He was preceded in death by Wife, Florence Helen (nee: Jacob) Wagner. Donald is survived by his Daughters, Susan Davis, Donna (Mark) Fassler, Marcia (Dan) Niemer, Son, Thomas (Tracey) Wagner, Fifteen Grandchildren and Seven Great Grandchildren. Visitation 9:00 am to 11:00 am, Friday, May 10, 2019 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Fort Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:30 am Friday, May 10, 2019, at the St. Therese Church, Southgate, Kentucky, with Rev. Clarence Heitzman, officiating. Entombment will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the St. Therese Church, 11 Temple Place, Southgate, KY 41071. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 8, 2019