Donald Wayne Brumley
Dry Ridge - Donald "Donnie" W. Brumley, 60, of Dry Ridge, passed away peacefully Friday, November 29, 2019. He loved racing his Go-Kart and was a longtime fan of Dirt Track Racing and NASCAR. He was the first season ticket holder when Kentucky Speedway opened in Sparta, and in doing so, was honored as a Kentucky Colonel. He enjoyed woodworking and was an avid fan of UK Basketball. He is survived by his parents, Herman & Edith Brumley; sister, Beverly (Tom) Rusk; nieces, Candace Jones and Krystal Alcorn; nephew, Sean Rusk; and many family members including aunts, uncles, cousins, and many dear friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 4 from 9-11 AM with funeral services following at 11 AM at Stith Funeral Home in Florence. Burial will be in Hopeful Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the 1640 Lyndon Farm Ct. #104 Louisville, KY 40223. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019