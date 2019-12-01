Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Brumley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Wayne Brumley

Add a Memory
Donald Wayne Brumley Obituary
Donald Wayne Brumley

Dry Ridge - Donald "Donnie" W. Brumley, 60, of Dry Ridge, passed away peacefully Friday, November 29, 2019. He loved racing his Go-Kart and was a longtime fan of Dirt Track Racing and NASCAR. He was the first season ticket holder when Kentucky Speedway opened in Sparta, and in doing so, was honored as a Kentucky Colonel. He enjoyed woodworking and was an avid fan of UK Basketball. He is survived by his parents, Herman & Edith Brumley; sister, Beverly (Tom) Rusk; nieces, Candace Jones and Krystal Alcorn; nephew, Sean Rusk; and many family members including aunts, uncles, cousins, and many dear friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 4 from 9-11 AM with funeral services following at 11 AM at Stith Funeral Home in Florence. Burial will be in Hopeful Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the 1640 Lyndon Farm Ct. #104 Louisville, KY 40223. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -