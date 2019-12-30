|
|
Donald Whittle
Crestview Hills - Donald J. Whittle, 86, of Crestview Hills, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his residence. He was a retired manager for Cincinnati Bell. Don served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the HAB Club. Don was an avid UK Wildcat, Cincinnati Bengals and Notre Dame Fighting Irish Fan. However, his greatest love was his family. Don was devoted to his wife, 8 children and his many grandchildren. Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years, Joyce Whittle; sons, Mike Whittle (Robin), Kevin McGehee (Julie), Jay Whittle (Jane), Kerry McGehee (Michelle), Todd Whittle; daughters, Lisa Foltz (Gil), Julie Lother, Amy Brophy (Paul); sister, Patricia Bieger; 22 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren. Don was always bragging about his grand and great grandchildren and too often said "there's not an ugly one in the bunch!" He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Elana Brophy. Visitation is Friday, January 3, 2019 at 8:30AM until the hour of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2409 Dixie Highway, Ft. Mitchell, KY. Interment at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Elana Brophy Memorial Foundation, 39 Hudson Road, Lakeside Park, KY 41017 or Bluegrass Care Navigators (formerly Hospice of the Bluegrass), 51 Cavalier Blvd, Suite 200, Florence, KY 41042 or online at 9419.thankyou4caring.org. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020