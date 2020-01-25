Resources
Donald "Gene" Wilson

Donald "Gene" Wilson Obituary
Donald "Gene" Wilson

Florence - Donald Eugene Wilson, "Gene" age 84 of Florence, KY passed away January 25, 2020. Gene was born April 23, 1935 in Rabbit Hash, KY to the late Robert Hayden Wilson and Mary Agnes Kerns Wilson. Gene was a U.S. Army Veteran and he retired as a Licensed Blaster, Construction Worker and Heavy Equipment Operator after many years of service. He is preceded in death by his Sister Dolores Gulley. He is survived by his Wife Carolyn Schiller Wilson, 2 Children Donald and Julie, and several Grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 AM, Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at St. Henry Church, 3813 Dixie Highway, Elsmere, KY 41018. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1640 Lyndon Farm Ct., #104, Louisville, KY 40223 or Bluegrass Care Navigators, 51 Cavalier Blvd., #200, Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020
