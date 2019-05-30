|
|
Donald Zink
Covington - Donald Franklin Zink, 79, of Covington and formerly of Ft. Thomas, passed away on Saturday, May 25th at Christ Hospital, Cincinnati. He was the retired owner of Facilities Plus, Cincinnati. Don was also a doting grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank & Frances Zink; sisters, Helen Wallace & Jane Klump and brothers, & Melvin, Ralph, & Robert Zink. Don is survived by his daughter, Amy (John) Chute; sons, Jeff (Amy) & Jason (Raquel) Zink and 3 grandsons, Patrick & Andrew Chute and Xavier Zink. Visitation will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m., with a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:30 a.m., Friday, May 31st at St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring. The committal service will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, Cold Spring. Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Church, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076 or Newport Central Catholic High School, 13 Carothers Rd, Newport, KY 41071. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 30, 2019