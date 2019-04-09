|
Doni Attebery
Burlington - Donald W. "Doni" Attebery, 48, died in an automobile accident Sunday, April 7, 2019 in Burlington, Kentucky. He was well known as a chef in many Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky restaurants. Most recently he was a chef for the York Street Café. He is survived by his daughters Clytie and Amelie Attebery; his parents Donald and Edie Attebery of Petersburg, KY; brother Brian Attebery (Callie) of Hebron, KY; sisters Jennifer Boyer (Chris) of Florence, KY, Ami Lillard (Randy) of Houston, TX; 3 nephews and 3 nieces. Visitation will be Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. at Linnemann Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Center 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY. A blessing will take place Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11 A.M. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, KY. Memorials to Boone County Animal Shelter 5643 Idlewild Road, Burlington, KY. 41005
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 9, 2019