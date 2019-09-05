Services
St Bernard Church
401 Berry St, #1
Dayton, KY 41074
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Bernard Church,
Dayton, KY
1944 - 2019
Ft. Thomas - Donna Lee Bankemper (nee Burns), age 75, of Fort Thomas, KY, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at her home. Donna was born August 18, 1944 in Dayton, KY to her late parents, Earl and Gertrude (nee Spade) Burns. She retired from the Cincinnati Realty Company. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; two siblings, Carol Lamb and Jack Burns. She is survived by her sister, Dianne (Gene) Zenni; brother Dan (Connie) Burns and several nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass will be held at Saint Bernard Church, Dayton, KY at 10:00 AM Saturday, September 7, 2019. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Saint Bernard Church, 401 Berry St, Dayton, KY 41074 or charity of donors choice. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Alexandria Funeral Home.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 5, 2019
