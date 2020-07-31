Donna Bass
Bridgetown - Donna Taylor Bass, beloved wife of Charles Bass, loving mother of Tim (late Beverley) Bass, Stacey (Mike) Wills and Jamie (Amy Sloan) Bass, grandmother of Lauren, McKenzie and Bailey Wills, Raegen, Andrew and Jennifer Bass, great grandmother of Ashley Bass, sister of Glen (Carol) Taylor. Retired Office Manager. Former O L Lourdes Librarian. Died, Tuesday, July 28 2020 age 77. Visitation in the Gathering Space of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Thursday, August 6, 9:30 AM until the funeral mass at 10 AM. Per Archdioceses directives, social distancing expected and masks are required. Private burial will follow. Please make donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 8050 Hosbrook Rd, Cincinnati, (45236). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com